1709 21st NW

Amenities

coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2f0755069 ---- A few blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro Station, lots of shops and restaurants nearby! Second-floor apartment in well-maintained five-story building! Nice one apartment with high ceilings on the front of the building. Tenant pays electric only! 1709 21st Street Northwest is a Walker?s Paradise, which means daily errands do not require a car. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. The nearest coffee shop is Teaism. Dupont Circle and the nearest grocery store is Glen\'s Garden Market. Restaurants near 1709 21st Street Northwest include Bethesda Bagels of Dupont Circle, Thai Chef Sushi bar Restaurant, Maddy\'s Bar & Grille, Alero Restaurant, Chuong Phan, Mourayo, Le Mirch Restaurant and City Lights of China. Nearby schools include Ross Elementary School. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW #19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO