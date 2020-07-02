All apartments in Washington
1709 21st NW

1709 21st St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1709 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2f0755069 ---- A few blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro Station, lots of shops and restaurants nearby! Second-floor apartment in well-maintained five-story building! Nice one apartment with high ceilings on the front of the building. Tenant pays electric only! 1709 21st Street Northwest is a Walker?s Paradise, which means daily errands do not require a car. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. The nearest coffee shop is Teaism. Dupont Circle and the nearest grocery store is Glen\'s Garden Market. Restaurants near 1709 21st Street Northwest include Bethesda Bagels of Dupont Circle, Thai Chef Sushi bar Restaurant, Maddy\'s Bar & Grille, Alero Restaurant, Chuong Phan, Mourayo, Le Mirch Restaurant and City Lights of China. Nearby schools include Ross Elementary School. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW #19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 21st NW have any available units?
1709 21st NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1709 21st NW currently offering any rent specials?
1709 21st NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 21st NW pet-friendly?
No, 1709 21st NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1709 21st NW offer parking?
No, 1709 21st NW does not offer parking.
Does 1709 21st NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 21st NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 21st NW have a pool?
No, 1709 21st NW does not have a pool.
Does 1709 21st NW have accessible units?
No, 1709 21st NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 21st NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 21st NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 21st NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 21st NW does not have units with air conditioning.

