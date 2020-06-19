1706 Otis Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 BR, 3.5 BA. complete renovation, very spacious home with all hardwood floors, master bedroom with double vanity master bath wth heated floors and large walk-in closet, other 3 bedrooms are spacious with good closets. level back yard, spacious deck. 8 blocks to Brookland Metro. 1 off-street parking space.



Contact (301) 928-7118 for showing or any questions.

Credit score of 600+ is required. Rent reduction may be possible.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23638



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4589615)