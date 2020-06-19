All apartments in Washington
1706 Otis Street Northeast

1706 Otis St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Otis St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 BR, 3.5 BA. complete renovation, very spacious home with all hardwood floors, master bedroom with double vanity master bath wth heated floors and large walk-in closet, other 3 bedrooms are spacious with good closets. level back yard, spacious deck. 8 blocks to Brookland Metro. 1 off-street parking space.

Contact (301) 928-7118 for showing or any questions.
Credit score of 600+ is required. Rent reduction may be possible.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23638

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Otis Street Northeast have any available units?
1706 Otis Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Otis Street Northeast have?
Some of 1706 Otis Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Otis Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Otis Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Otis Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Otis Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1706 Otis Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Otis Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1706 Otis Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Otis Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Otis Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1706 Otis Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Otis Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1706 Otis Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Otis Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Otis Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
