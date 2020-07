Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage clubhouse courtyard fire pit media room

Named after the American Civil War Colonel, Robert Gould Shaw, who commanded the first African American regiment in the US Army in 1863 and is the namesake of the Shaw neighborhood, The Colonel is meant to honor the significance of the unit's contributions to our nation. The original structure dates back to the turn of the century, though the renovations are forward thinking, like the building's namesake. Residents will appreciate the style and surroundings, the attention to detail, and the way in which the building commands a presence in this unique DC neighborhood. The Colonel has award winning design, restaurants Esptia and All Purpose Pizza directly below the building and everything you need within walking distance.