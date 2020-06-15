All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

1702 SWANN STREET NW

1702 Swann Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available August 1. This historic renovated Dupont Victorian with 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths has endless architectural details including high ceilings, abundant oversized windows, original millwork, decorative fireplaces, columns, turrets, and more. The versatile spacious 3648 square feet allows for additional entertaining space, home office, or den. The kitchen includes original exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Enjoy numerous outdoor spaces including the gracious front porch, deck and top floor terrace. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum 12 month lease. No pets & no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 SWANN STREET NW have any available units?
1702 SWANN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 SWANN STREET NW have?
Some of 1702 SWANN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 SWANN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1702 SWANN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 SWANN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1702 SWANN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1702 SWANN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1702 SWANN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1702 SWANN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 SWANN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 SWANN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1702 SWANN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1702 SWANN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1702 SWANN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 SWANN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 SWANN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
