1702 SWANN STREET NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available August 1. This historic renovated Dupont Victorian with 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths has endless architectural details including high ceilings, abundant oversized windows, original millwork, decorative fireplaces, columns, turrets, and more. The versatile spacious 3648 square feet allows for additional entertaining space, home office, or den. The kitchen includes original exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Enjoy numerous outdoor spaces including the gracious front porch, deck and top floor terrace. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum 12 month lease. No pets & no smoking.