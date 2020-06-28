All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 15 2019 at 9:44 AM

1633 28th Pl Se

1633 28th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1633 28th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
range
Description

Home Sweet Home!! This fabulous and cozy one bedroom, one bath unit is waiting for you. This unit goes for $1,235.00 a month. Residents are responsible for electric only. Inside has hardwood flooring, an accent wall, kitchen, white appliance, electric stove, and washer/dryer in unit.

Nearby schools include Randle Highlands Elementary School, Howard Road Academy Pcs - Pennsylvania Ave Campus and St Francis Xavier friendlySchool. The closest grocery stores are Penn Way Market, J & D Market and G & G Groceries. Nearby coffee shops include DAK Catering, McDonalds and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Turning Natural DC 14th & H Street NE Washington D.C. Restaurant and SUBWAY. It is near Randle Highlands, Fort Circle Park and Fort Circle Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 28th Pl Se have any available units?
1633 28th Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 28th Pl Se have?
Some of 1633 28th Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 28th Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
1633 28th Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 28th Pl Se pet-friendly?
No, 1633 28th Pl Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1633 28th Pl Se offer parking?
No, 1633 28th Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 1633 28th Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 28th Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 28th Pl Se have a pool?
No, 1633 28th Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 1633 28th Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 1633 28th Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 28th Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 28th Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
