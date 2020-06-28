1633 28th Pl Se

Amenities

Home Sweet Home!! This fabulous and cozy one bedroom, one bath unit is waiting for you. This unit goes for $1,235.00 a month. Residents are responsible for electric only. Inside has hardwood flooring, an accent wall, kitchen, white appliance, electric stove, and washer/dryer in unit.



Nearby schools include Randle Highlands Elementary School, Howard Road Academy Pcs - Pennsylvania Ave Campus and St Francis Xavier friendlySchool. The closest grocery stores are Penn Way Market, J & D Market and G & G Groceries. Nearby coffee shops include DAK Catering, McDonalds and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Turning Natural DC 14th & H Street NE Washington D.C. Restaurant and SUBWAY. It is near Randle Highlands, Fort Circle Park and Fort Circle Park.



