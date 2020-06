Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

This property was remodeled in 2013 and a second floor was added in 2015. All hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, bright rooms, gas fireplace in living room. Private courtyard. Please note that the Credit Score must be 700 or above in order to qualify for this rental, as per owner's request.