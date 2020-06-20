All apartments in Washington
1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101

1619 Gainesville St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Gainesville St SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom at Hillwood Condominiums 1619 Gainsville St, SE - This is a very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on the first floor! The features include huge living and dining rooms, a master bedroom with a master bathroom, hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, custom blinds, a play ground, laundry in unit, central heat and AC and a Community Center.

The home is located on a quiet street just off of Suitland Parkway, less than 2 miles from DHS headquarters at St. Elizabeth, and minutes from 295. A short walk to the bus, 5 minutes from Anacostia Metro, 6 minutes from Congress Heights Metro.
Also within walking distance to Martha's Table at the Commons, Fort Rickets Park and Fort Stanton Recreation Center.

Parking is an additional $100.00 per month, an assigned space and right in front of your door!
There is additional guest parking and free street parking.

Application fee is $45.00
Pet Fees
MRA Fees

(RLNE4868131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 have any available units?
1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 have?
Some of 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 offers parking.
Does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 have a pool?
No, 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
