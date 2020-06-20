1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom at Hillwood Condominiums 1619 Gainsville St, SE - This is a very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on the first floor! The features include huge living and dining rooms, a master bedroom with a master bathroom, hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, custom blinds, a play ground, laundry in unit, central heat and AC and a Community Center.
The home is located on a quiet street just off of Suitland Parkway, less than 2 miles from DHS headquarters at St. Elizabeth, and minutes from 295. A short walk to the bus, 5 minutes from Anacostia Metro, 6 minutes from Congress Heights Metro.
Also within walking distance to Martha's Table at the Commons, Fort Rickets Park and Fort Stanton Recreation Center.
Parking is an additional $100.00 per month, an assigned space and right in front of your door!
There is additional guest parking and free street parking.
Application fee is $45.00
