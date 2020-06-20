1619 Gainsville St, SE Apt 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom at Hillwood Condominiums 1619 Gainsville St, SE - This is a very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on the first floor! The features include huge living and dining rooms, a master bedroom with a master bathroom, hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, custom blinds, a play ground, laundry in unit, central heat and AC and a Community Center.



The home is located on a quiet street just off of Suitland Parkway, less than 2 miles from DHS headquarters at St. Elizabeth, and minutes from 295. A short walk to the bus, 5 minutes from Anacostia Metro, 6 minutes from Congress Heights Metro.

Also within walking distance to Martha's Table at the Commons, Fort Rickets Park and Fort Stanton Recreation Center.



Parking is an additional $100.00 per month, an assigned space and right in front of your door!

There is additional guest parking and free street parking.



Application fee is $45.00

Pet Fees

MRA Fees



(RLNE4868131)