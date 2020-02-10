1608 Newton St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Mount Pleasant w/ Parking! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhome is quintessential DC with charming details and updated modern fixtures. This three level home has a versatile layout featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, as well as a front yard and porch, and back patio!

Upon entering this home, you'll find an open living room area with hardwood flooring and coveted exposed brick. Leading from the living room, the kitchen is bright and features great cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and window over the sink for abundant light.



Upstairs, you will find two well-appointed bedrooms with hardwood floors, closets, and large windows. You will also find a hall bathroom with a full tub. If all this wasn't enough there is a finished basement downstairs with a third bedroom and a "bonus" living room. The basement also includes the laundry as well as another full bathroom. One parking space is included in the rent.



Just a 10-minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro, this location puts you in the middle of two dynamic neighborhoods, Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights! Stroll to either the Mt Pleasant or Columbia Heights farmers markets, or pop to Each Peach Market and Giant for your grocery needs. Mola, Thip Khao, and Beau Thai are all great places for dinner, and DC USA is close for all your shopping needs.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and water for a flat of $100 per month. Sorry, no pets!



