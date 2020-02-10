All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1608 Newton St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1608 Newton St NW
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1608 Newton St NW

1608 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1608 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Mount Pleasant w/ Parking! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhome is quintessential DC with charming details and updated modern fixtures. This three level home has a versatile layout featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, as well as a front yard and porch, and back patio!
Upon entering this home, you'll find an open living room area with hardwood flooring and coveted exposed brick. Leading from the living room, the kitchen is bright and features great cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and window over the sink for abundant light.

Upstairs, you will find two well-appointed bedrooms with hardwood floors, closets, and large windows. You will also find a hall bathroom with a full tub. If all this wasn't enough there is a finished basement downstairs with a third bedroom and a "bonus" living room. The basement also includes the laundry as well as another full bathroom. One parking space is included in the rent.

Just a 10-minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro, this location puts you in the middle of two dynamic neighborhoods, Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights! Stroll to either the Mt Pleasant or Columbia Heights farmers markets, or pop to Each Peach Market and Giant for your grocery needs. Mola, Thip Khao, and Beau Thai are all great places for dinner, and DC USA is close for all your shopping needs.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and water for a flat of $100 per month. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Newton St NW have any available units?
1608 Newton St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Newton St NW have?
Some of 1608 Newton St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Newton St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Newton St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Newton St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Newton St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1608 Newton St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Newton St NW offers parking.
Does 1608 Newton St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Newton St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Newton St NW have a pool?
No, 1608 Newton St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Newton St NW have accessible units?
No, 1608 Newton St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Newton St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Newton St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University