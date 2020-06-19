1608 Montello Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 01/01/19 Welcome to your new home!



This townhouse has hardwood floors and recessed lighting with an open floor concept. The home is comprised of three levels with a deck and garage.



Located in Northeast DC, this house is close to many attractions including the National Mall, Smithsonian Museums, Downtown, the Convention Center and more.



You will also be within a few miles of universities including Georgetown, American, Catholic & and Howard.



World-class Dining and Night life await in nearby neighborhoods such as H street, U street, Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and more.



Public transportation is accessible with a Metrobus stop right in front of the house and NY Ave as well as Rhode Island Ave Metro Stations nearby.



Your new home is waiting. Inquire Today!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/d685deb9-cbb5-4c75-b5b5-ab5e65c4c42d?property_unit_id=7a7cea8a-1495-4154-bbef-a775ca2ac973



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4521666)