Washington, DC
1608 Montello Avenue Northeast
1608 Montello Avenue Northeast

1608 Montello Avenue Northeast
Location

1608 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 01/01/19 Welcome to your new home!

This townhouse has hardwood floors and recessed lighting with an open floor concept. The home is comprised of three levels with a deck and garage.

Located in Northeast DC, this house is close to many attractions including the National Mall, Smithsonian Museums, Downtown, the Convention Center and more.

You will also be within a few miles of universities including Georgetown, American, Catholic & and Howard.

World-class Dining and Night life await in nearby neighborhoods such as H street, U street, Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and more.

Public transportation is accessible with a Metrobus stop right in front of the house and NY Ave as well as Rhode Island Ave Metro Stations nearby.

Your new home is waiting. Inquire Today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/d685deb9-cbb5-4c75-b5b5-ab5e65c4c42d?property_unit_id=7a7cea8a-1495-4154-bbef-a775ca2ac973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1608 Montello Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Montello Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Montello Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
