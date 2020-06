Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

Rarely available 4BR 3 Bath townhouse in the heart of Washington with private parking. Furnished if desired. Very handsome house with 3 fireplaces, roof deck and hot tub. 22nd Street is just below the Spanish steps leading into the hart of Kalorama, yet this house is minutes walk to DuPont Metro.