Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Located near Historic Rock Creek Park, 0.8 mile to Carter Barron Amphitheater. Garage Parking. This 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home is ready for its next tenants. Located in premier location of CRESTWOOD, 'East of the Park'. Hardwood floors throughout. Grab your agent or grab me to come see this RARELY available home. Commuters Dream, PET FEE of $500.00