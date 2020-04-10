All apartments in Washington
1544 44TH STREET NW
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

1544 44TH STREET NW

1544 44th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1544 44th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING PRICE! NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL! Gorgeous, newly renovated home in Foxhall Village! Features include brand new gourmet, eat-in kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors, luxurious master suite featuring amazing closets & newly renovated bath with dual vanity, huge shower with dual showerheads, heated floors & more. Hall bath also renovated. Upper level washer & dryer. Four secondary bedrooms plus additional 3rd level with small bedroom with vanity sink and additional study/home office (NOT LISTED IN BEDROOM COUNT, SEE VIRTUAL TOUR). Main level features elegant, beautiful open floor plan with foyer, large living room w/fireplace, family room, dining room & expansive deck & patio off of kitchen. LOWER LEVEL STUDIO APARTMENT ALSO AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $1500/MO. The lower level unit features a separate entrance, kitchen, additional full bath, living/dining and bedroom area, washer/dryer and storage space. 2 year lease minimum. 1 driveway parking space plus street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 44TH STREET NW have any available units?
1544 44TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 44TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1544 44TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 44TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1544 44TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 44TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1544 44TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1544 44TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1544 44TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1544 44TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 44TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 44TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1544 44TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1544 44TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1544 44TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 44TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 44TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
