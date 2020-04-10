1544 44TH STREET NW

Amenities

AMAZING PRICE! NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL! Gorgeous, newly renovated home in Foxhall Village! Features include brand new gourmet, eat-in kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors, luxurious master suite featuring amazing closets & newly renovated bath with dual vanity, huge shower with dual showerheads, heated floors & more. Hall bath also renovated. Upper level washer & dryer. Four secondary bedrooms plus additional 3rd level with small bedroom with vanity sink and additional study/home office (NOT LISTED IN BEDROOM COUNT, SEE VIRTUAL TOUR). Main level features elegant, beautiful open floor plan with foyer, large living room w/fireplace, family room, dining room & expansive deck & patio off of kitchen. LOWER LEVEL STUDIO APARTMENT ALSO AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $1500/MO. The lower level unit features a separate entrance, kitchen, additional full bath, living/dining and bedroom area, washer/dryer and storage space. 2 year lease minimum. 1 driveway parking space plus street parking.