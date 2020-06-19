1538 2nd Street Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Vouchers Welcome! Move in ready. A just renovated amazing 4 bedroom 2 Bathroom row house will be available for you to move in on June 1. The row house is renting for $4,750/mo (utilities not included) with a minimum 1 year lease. All renters will require a credit check, first month's rent, renters insurance and deposit equal to one month's rent. Property can come furnished for and additional $300 a month. Property is in Navy Yard / Buzzard Point, walking distance to Navy Yard, Wharf, SW DC, Audi Field, National Stadium.



Back yard landscaping and BBQ area is ready for your next BBQ. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard, Ft. McNair, for the Nationals or DC United, you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for group, family. Voucher welcome. Pet Fee: A non-refundable fee of $250 for cats and $495 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $50 for dogs.



A $500 non refundable fee to hold unit is due after you clear background check but before we submit your lease up package to be approved. Vouchers welcome