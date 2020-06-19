All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:58 PM

1538 2nd Street Southwest

1538 2nd Street Southwest · (202) 713-5287
Location

1538 2nd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,753

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Vouchers Welcome! Move in ready. A just renovated amazing 4 bedroom 2 Bathroom row house will be available for you to move in on June 1. The row house is renting for $4,750/mo (utilities not included) with a minimum 1 year lease. All renters will require a credit check, first month's rent, renters insurance and deposit equal to one month's rent. Property can come furnished for and additional $300 a month. Property is in Navy Yard / Buzzard Point, walking distance to Navy Yard, Wharf, SW DC, Audi Field, National Stadium.

Back yard landscaping and BBQ area is ready for your next BBQ. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard, Ft. McNair, for the Nationals or DC United, you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for group, family. Voucher welcome. Pet Fee: A non-refundable fee of $250 for cats and $495 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $50 for dogs.

A $500 non refundable fee to hold unit is due after you clear background check but before we submit your lease up package to be approved. Vouchers welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 2nd Street Southwest have any available units?
1538 2nd Street Southwest has a unit available for $4,753 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 2nd Street Southwest have?
Some of 1538 2nd Street Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 2nd Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1538 2nd Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 2nd Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 2nd Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1538 2nd Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1538 2nd Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1538 2nd Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 2nd Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 2nd Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1538 2nd Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1538 2nd Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1538 2nd Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 2nd Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 2nd Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
