All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1529 Q STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1529 Q STREET NW
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

1529 Q STREET NW

1529 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1529 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move into this stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Dupont condo with one assigned parking space and an in-unit washer/dryer. This gorgeous condo has its own private entrance and outdoor patio area. Large, open concept design is great for entertaining. One level living with spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen complete with hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, black and stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a large food pantry. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and can fit a king sized bed easily! Master bathroom has a water closet and large, oversized shower. Hall bathroom has a relaxing soaking tub. There is a washer and dryer in unit. Parking: One parking spot included in rent. Parking spot is not in front of unit, it is a block away.Location: Located at the corner of 16th and Q Streets, NW, about a 10 minute walk to Dupont Circle Metro or a 12 minute walk to U Street Metro.Neighborhood: There are a ton of restaurants, bars, and parks nearby. Bus stops right out front.No Smoking and No Pets.Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $136,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Q STREET NW have any available units?
1529 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 1529 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1529 Q STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Q STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1529 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1529 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1529 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Q STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University