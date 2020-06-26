1529 Q STREET NW

Amenities

Move into this stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Dupont condo with one assigned parking space and an in-unit washer/dryer. This gorgeous condo has its own private entrance and outdoor patio area. Large, open concept design is great for entertaining. One level living with spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen complete with hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, black and stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a large food pantry. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and can fit a king sized bed easily! Master bathroom has a water closet and large, oversized shower. Hall bathroom has a relaxing soaking tub. There is a washer and dryer in unit. Parking: One parking spot included in rent. Parking spot is not in front of unit, it is a block away.Location: Located at the corner of 16th and Q Streets, NW, about a 10 minute walk to Dupont Circle Metro or a 12 minute walk to U Street Metro.Neighborhood: There are a ton of restaurants, bars, and parks nearby. Bus stops right out front.No Smoking and No Pets.Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $136,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.