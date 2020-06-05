Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1519 Church St NW Unit 3 Available 07/05/19 Stunning, Sun-Drenched Penthouse in Perfect Location! - This two bedroom dream condo is located in a lovely boutique building right in the heart of the city! Featuring an incredible 12 windows, 3 exposures, skylight, and a rear 3-panel sliding glass door that overlooks a HUGE DECK, you will not find a more custom or charming unit than this.



The 2nd-floor foyer entry features a TWO-STORY EXPOSED BRICK WALL that leads up to a huge, extra-wide open living/dining area with a vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace w/ mantle, and a home office/bar area with space for a wine fridge. The open kitchen features a breakfast bar with adjustable designer lighting, marble countertops, under-mount sink, Bosch gas cooktop/electric oven/dishwasher, and KitchenAid fridge! Additional highlights include central A/C and in-unit washer/dryer.



Head down the hall to find two sizeable bedrooms both featuring pocket doors. Additionally, you'll find the dual-entry full bath with a custom-built vanity, Toto dual-flush toilet, dual-head shower w/ frameless glass door, and a custom-built stainless steel Japanese soaking tub!



Situated perfectly between Logan Circle and DuPont Circle, the best of the city's dining and nightlife are at your fingertips! Whole Foods is just around the corner while Trader Joe's and Glen's Garden Market are all close by for grabbing groceries and cooking at home. Both the Dupont and U Street Metro Stations are within walking distance and numerous bus lines are nearby for easy commuting.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Parking available beginning 1/1/20. Cats allowed!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4936425)