Washington, DC
1519 Church St NW Unit 3
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1519 Church St NW Unit 3

1519 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1519 Church St NW Unit 3 Available 07/05/19 Stunning, Sun-Drenched Penthouse in Perfect Location! - This two bedroom dream condo is located in a lovely boutique building right in the heart of the city! Featuring an incredible 12 windows, 3 exposures, skylight, and a rear 3-panel sliding glass door that overlooks a HUGE DECK, you will not find a more custom or charming unit than this.

The 2nd-floor foyer entry features a TWO-STORY EXPOSED BRICK WALL that leads up to a huge, extra-wide open living/dining area with a vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace w/ mantle, and a home office/bar area with space for a wine fridge. The open kitchen features a breakfast bar with adjustable designer lighting, marble countertops, under-mount sink, Bosch gas cooktop/electric oven/dishwasher, and KitchenAid fridge! Additional highlights include central A/C and in-unit washer/dryer.

Head down the hall to find two sizeable bedrooms both featuring pocket doors. Additionally, you'll find the dual-entry full bath with a custom-built vanity, Toto dual-flush toilet, dual-head shower w/ frameless glass door, and a custom-built stainless steel Japanese soaking tub!

Situated perfectly between Logan Circle and DuPont Circle, the best of the city's dining and nightlife are at your fingertips! Whole Foods is just around the corner while Trader Joe's and Glen's Garden Market are all close by for grabbing groceries and cooking at home. Both the Dupont and U Street Metro Stations are within walking distance and numerous bus lines are nearby for easy commuting.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Parking available beginning 1/1/20. Cats allowed!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4936425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1519 Church St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1519 Church St NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Church St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Church St NW Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
