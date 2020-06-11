1512 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Welcome to your spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath flat in the heart of Columbia Heights! Walk into an open concept living and dining room area. You are invited into the roomy kitchen space with the knowledge that an island or table would be a perfect addition. The unit offers hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, a granite and stainless kitchen with gas cooking and built-in wine rack. Also included are in-unit washer and dryer, full guest bath, and a master bedroom with an en-suite bath, large closet with custom shelving, and access to a private deck. One parking space is included. Walk score 97 with two short blocks to Metro, restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping.