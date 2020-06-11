All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1512 PARK ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1512 PARK ROAD NW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 AM

1512 PARK ROAD NW

1512 Park Road Northwest · (240) 497-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1512 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Welcome to your spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath flat in the heart of Columbia Heights! Walk into an open concept living and dining room area. You are invited into the roomy kitchen space with the knowledge that an island or table would be a perfect addition. The unit offers hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, a granite and stainless kitchen with gas cooking and built-in wine rack. Also included are in-unit washer and dryer, full guest bath, and a master bedroom with an en-suite bath, large closet with custom shelving, and access to a private deck. One parking space is included. Walk score 97 with two short blocks to Metro, restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1512 PARK ROAD NW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 PARK ROAD NW have?
Some of 1512 PARK ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1512 PARK ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1512 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1512 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 1512 PARK ROAD NW does offer parking.
Does 1512 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 PARK ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1512 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1512 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1512 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 PARK ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1512 PARK ROAD NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity