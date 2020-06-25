1506 Mississippi Avenue SE

All apartments in Washington
Location

1506 Mississippi Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available 11/01/19 Stunning Model Home with Every Upgrade Imaginable - Property Id: 162301

24
photos
Contemporary and elegant single family home available for rent! This home is loaded with luxury finishes to include a gourmet kitchen with top appliances, double oven, custom paint and wall paper, designer lighting, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace, master bathroom with double vanities and soaking tub, walk-in closet with custom built shelving, built-in audio throughout, and two-car garage with finished floors. This stunner also features a rear sunroom that leads to a brick patio and backyard ideal for entertaining, and a finished basement includes a recreation room and a full bathroom. This home was the model house for the Asheford Court community.
Easy walk to the metro (Congress Heights), grocery stores, Chipotle, and minutes from major highways. Perfectly situated near downtown D.C., VA & MD, Navy Yard, The Wharf, Audi Stadium, Bolling AFB, Tanger Outlets, MGM & National Harbor.

**Voucher holders, this location and rent amount does not meet voucher requirements**
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

