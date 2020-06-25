1506 Mississippi Avenue SE

Amenities

Stunning Model Home with Every Upgrade Imaginable



Contemporary and elegant single family home available for rent! This home is loaded with luxury finishes to include a gourmet kitchen with top appliances, double oven, custom paint and wall paper, designer lighting, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace, master bathroom with double vanities and soaking tub, walk-in closet with custom built shelving, built-in audio throughout, and two-car garage with finished floors. This stunner also features a rear sunroom that leads to a brick patio and backyard ideal for entertaining, and a finished basement includes a recreation room and a full bathroom. This home was the model house for the Asheford Court community.

Easy walk to the metro (Congress Heights), grocery stores, Chipotle, and minutes from major highways. Perfectly situated near downtown D.C., VA & MD, Navy Yard, The Wharf, Audi Stadium, Bolling AFB, Tanger Outlets, MGM & National Harbor.



**Voucher holders, this location and rent amount does not meet voucher requirements**

No Pets Allowed



