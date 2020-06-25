1500 17TH STREET NW

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is a unique offering in the heart of Dupont, one of DC's most desirable neighborhoods. Contained in this 1,610sf entertainer's paradise, are never before seen finishes and fantastic views. Custom, German cabinetry from Leicht, a full Thermador appliance package with waterfall countertops are a chef's dream. A private roof deck, included private parking, herringbone hardwood floors, oversized windows, Porcelanosa tiling, smart home speaker integration custom closet systems all make Birch & Beam something you don't want to miss.