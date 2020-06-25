All apartments in Washington
1500 17TH STREET NW
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

1500 17TH STREET NW

1500 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1500 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is a unique offering in the heart of Dupont, one of DC's most desirable neighborhoods. Contained in this 1,610sf entertainer's paradise, are never before seen finishes and fantastic views. Custom, German cabinetry from Leicht, a full Thermador appliance package with waterfall countertops are a chef's dream. A private roof deck, included private parking, herringbone hardwood floors, oversized windows, Porcelanosa tiling, smart home speaker integration custom closet systems all make Birch & Beam something you don't want to miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 17TH STREET NW have any available units?
1500 17TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 17TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1500 17TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 17TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1500 17TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 17TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1500 17TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1500 17TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1500 17TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1500 17TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 17TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 17TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1500 17TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1500 17TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1500 17TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 17TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 17TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

