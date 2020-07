Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage

Well above street level, not true 1st floor. LOCATION! Renovated and sun-filled 1 bedroom in amazing location, close to Col Hgts and U St Metros and shopping corridors. Near farmer's markets, parks, EZ access to Dupont, Adams, Downtown! Streets Market on the corner! W/D in unit, kitchen with stainless/granite. Wood floors, stretched closets, roof deck w BBQ, monument view, bike room+ large storage area. EZ street parking on one way Chapin.