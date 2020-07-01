All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 26 2019

1426 21st Street, NW #401

1426 21st St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1426 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
1426 21st Street, NW #401 Available 08/01/19 Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath, near Dupont Circle - Recently renovated top floor end unit, private and peaceful with lovely bay alcove overlooking tree-lined street.

Wonderful city living and just 2 blocks from DuPont Circle.

Easy access to Georgetown, Foggy Bottom, World Bank, and downtown DC.

Beautiful kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Gleaming wood floors throughout. Washer/dryer in unit, Elfa closet system.

Fantastic location that can't be beat!

Rent is $2,650. 1st Month's & 1 Month Security Deposit required.

Electricity and cable TV/internet not included in a yearly lease agreement.

Fico score of 650 or higher required.

If interested, please contact LauraLee@chatel.us to set up an appointment.

(RLNE4974438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 have any available units?
1426 21st Street, NW #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 have?
Some of 1426 21st Street, NW #401's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 21st Street, NW #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1426 21st Street, NW #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 21st Street, NW #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1426 21st Street, NW #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 offer parking?
No, 1426 21st Street, NW #401 does not offer parking.
Does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 21st Street, NW #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 have a pool?
No, 1426 21st Street, NW #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 have accessible units?
No, 1426 21st Street, NW #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 21st Street, NW #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 21st Street, NW #401 does not have units with dishwashers.

