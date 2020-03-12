All apartments in Washington
1418 5th Street Northwest

1418 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1418 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous and well-maintained 3BR/2.5BA semi-detached row home in historic Shaw - next to O Street Market and fantastic amenities in NOMA-Shaw corridor.
Every part of this spacious and bright 1,900 sq/ft home -- plus its ample private outdoor space -- gives you the best mix of city life and a quiet private neighborhood. The lower level offers an open-concept floor plan with kitchen, powder room, dining, and two living rooms with fireplaces and lovely bay window overlooking a tree-lined street. Kitchen includes granite counters, custom standing pantry, stainless appliances, professional grade gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs find three airy, light-filled bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Dazzling master suite boasts dual closets, tons of usable space, great light, and spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, and two-person jacuzzi soaking tub. Upstairs washer/dryer space makes the chore of laundry very convenient. Hardwood floors throughout lead from the charming, landscaped front yard to the best of the property: a large, fully enclosed rear patio. With its colorful garden wall, raised stone planter bed, and separate raised flagstone seating area, this outdoor space provides the urban oasis you need to enjoy DC's spring weekends, summer nights, and crisp fall evenings by gardening, grilling, or entertaining.
Located on a quiet street just 5 blocks away from two different metro stops and 1 block from the G2 crosstown bus line, city living doesn't get more convenient. Rent here, and you're a 5-minutes away from two grocery stores, a popular dog park, several gyms and fitness studios, many great bars and restaurants, three coffee shops, and two parks. Close proximity to the 14th Street corridor, Chinatown/Penn Quarter, or the National Mall. With ample resident street parking just outside your front door, you can also access I-395 north or south in just minutes, and be in most parts of Northern Virginia or Maryland in less than a half hour.
Rent includes the cost of a home security system that can be armed/disarmed by mobile app for ease. Tenants responsible for all other utilities (electric, gas, water, cable/internet -- wired for cable or dish). Smoking inside the house is not permitted. Limited, well-trained pets may be considered on case-by-case basis with additional security deposit and cleaning fee. 1 year lease minimum; longer-term renters preferred.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 5th Street Northwest have any available units?
1418 5th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 5th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1418 5th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 5th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1418 5th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 5th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 5th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1418 5th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1418 5th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1418 5th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 5th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 5th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1418 5th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1418 5th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1418 5th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 5th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 5th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
