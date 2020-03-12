1418 5th Street Northwest

Amenities

Gorgeous and well-maintained 3BR/2.5BA semi-detached row home in historic Shaw - next to O Street Market and fantastic amenities in NOMA-Shaw corridor.

Every part of this spacious and bright 1,900 sq/ft home -- plus its ample private outdoor space -- gives you the best mix of city life and a quiet private neighborhood. The lower level offers an open-concept floor plan with kitchen, powder room, dining, and two living rooms with fireplaces and lovely bay window overlooking a tree-lined street. Kitchen includes granite counters, custom standing pantry, stainless appliances, professional grade gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs find three airy, light-filled bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Dazzling master suite boasts dual closets, tons of usable space, great light, and spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, and two-person jacuzzi soaking tub. Upstairs washer/dryer space makes the chore of laundry very convenient. Hardwood floors throughout lead from the charming, landscaped front yard to the best of the property: a large, fully enclosed rear patio. With its colorful garden wall, raised stone planter bed, and separate raised flagstone seating area, this outdoor space provides the urban oasis you need to enjoy DC's spring weekends, summer nights, and crisp fall evenings by gardening, grilling, or entertaining.

Located on a quiet street just 5 blocks away from two different metro stops and 1 block from the G2 crosstown bus line, city living doesn't get more convenient. Rent here, and you're a 5-minutes away from two grocery stores, a popular dog park, several gyms and fitness studios, many great bars and restaurants, three coffee shops, and two parks. Close proximity to the 14th Street corridor, Chinatown/Penn Quarter, or the National Mall. With ample resident street parking just outside your front door, you can also access I-395 north or south in just minutes, and be in most parts of Northern Virginia or Maryland in less than a half hour.

Rent includes the cost of a home security system that can be armed/disarmed by mobile app for ease. Tenants responsible for all other utilities (electric, gas, water, cable/internet -- wired for cable or dish). Smoking inside the house is not permitted. Limited, well-trained pets may be considered on case-by-case basis with additional security deposit and cleaning fee. 1 year lease minimum; longer-term renters preferred.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.