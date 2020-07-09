1414 BELMONT STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bike storage garage

Incredible, contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath rental in Prime 14th St location with garage parking. Apartment features 10 ft floor-to-ceiling windows 1,000+sq ft., stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded lighting, beautiful chef's kitchen and large custom baths, in-unit washer/dryer, open floor plan, and generous bedrooms w/ big closets. Garage parking included. Pet friendly! On 14th Street in the heart of everything. 1/3 mile to U St metro. Building enjoys modern entry with elevator, extra & bike storage, and outdoor patio for glasses of wine with friends.