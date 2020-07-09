All apartments in Washington
1414 BELMONT STREET NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1414 BELMONT STREET NW

1414 Belmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Belmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Incredible, contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath rental in Prime 14th St location with garage parking. Apartment features 10 ft floor-to-ceiling windows 1,000+sq ft., stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded lighting, beautiful chef's kitchen and large custom baths, in-unit washer/dryer, open floor plan, and generous bedrooms w/ big closets. Garage parking included. Pet friendly! On 14th Street in the heart of everything. 1/3 mile to U St metro. Building enjoys modern entry with elevator, extra & bike storage, and outdoor patio for glasses of wine with friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1414 BELMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 1414 BELMONT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 BELMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1414 BELMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 BELMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 BELMONT STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1414 BELMONT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 BELMONT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1414 BELMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1414 BELMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 BELMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 BELMONT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

