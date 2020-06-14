Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1412 Parkwood Place, NW Available 07/01/20 4 Bedrooms in Petworth - We've got a big house for rent in the heart of 14th St where Columbia Heights turns into Petworth.



2 blocks from the Red Derby and with a lot of space to call your own. You enter the home through an enclosed portch/mudroom and find yourself in the foyer. The entry presents the stairwell to the 2nd story as well as the ample living room, which leads to the spacious kitchen and dining area that is almost a second living room given its size. The rear of the main level features a large deck for entertaining.



The 2nd story has three bedrooms including a master with its own bath and 2 smaller but still good-sized bedrooms which share another bathroom. Of the 2 other bedrooms upstairs, one features its own office space as well as its own sleeping area.



The basement provides access to the garage, another bedroom including full bathroom, the house's mechanical systems and the washer and dryer.



This house has been lovingly inhabited for a few years by the same great group and while we're sorry to see them go, this is your opportunity to live in a great location!



Please contact us today online to schedule a showing.



Minimum credit scores required for applicants. Security deposit required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4924126)