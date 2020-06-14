All apartments in Washington
1412 Parkwood Place, NW
1412 Parkwood Place, NW

1412 Parkwood Place Northwest · (202) 569-8131
Location

1412 Parkwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 Parkwood Place, NW · Avail. Jul 1

$3,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1412 Parkwood Place, NW Available 07/01/20 4 Bedrooms in Petworth - We've got a big house for rent in the heart of 14th St where Columbia Heights turns into Petworth.

2 blocks from the Red Derby and with a lot of space to call your own. You enter the home through an enclosed portch/mudroom and find yourself in the foyer. The entry presents the stairwell to the 2nd story as well as the ample living room, which leads to the spacious kitchen and dining area that is almost a second living room given its size. The rear of the main level features a large deck for entertaining.

The 2nd story has three bedrooms including a master with its own bath and 2 smaller but still good-sized bedrooms which share another bathroom. Of the 2 other bedrooms upstairs, one features its own office space as well as its own sleeping area.

The basement provides access to the garage, another bedroom including full bathroom, the house's mechanical systems and the washer and dryer.

This house has been lovingly inhabited for a few years by the same great group and while we're sorry to see them go, this is your opportunity to live in a great location!

Please contact us today online to schedule a showing.

Minimum credit scores required for applicants. Security deposit required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW have any available units?
1412 Parkwood Place, NW has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1412 Parkwood Place, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Parkwood Place, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Parkwood Place, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW does offer parking.
Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW have a pool?
No, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW have accessible units?
No, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Parkwood Place, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Parkwood Place, NW does not have units with air conditioning.
