Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1410 33rd Street, NW Available 08/10/19 $4500 / 3br - Georgetown Charmer - 3 Bedrooms, Office, 2 Baths + Garage (1410 33rd Street NW Washington DC) - Very sunny and spacious 3 bedroom 2+ baths semi-detached townhouse offering an upgraded kitchen and a single car (small) garage.



First Floor: Entry, Living Room w/fireplace, Dining Room and Kitchen with access to garden.



Second Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Office



Lower Level: Extra Room, Bath & Storage/Utility/laundry Area



Available July 15th or possibly sooner. Min. of one (1) year lease term.



((((Income & Credit Requirements are needed, no co-signers))))



Please e-mail johntaylor@chatel.us with questions or to set up a showing.



At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3318503)