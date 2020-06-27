All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1410 33rd Street, NW
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1410 33rd Street, NW

1410 33rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1410 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace

fireplace
recently renovated

parking
garage
1410 33rd Street, NW Available 08/10/19 $4500 / 3br - Georgetown Charmer - 3 Bedrooms, Office, 2 Baths + Garage (1410 33rd Street NW Washington DC) - Very sunny and spacious 3 bedroom 2+ baths semi-detached townhouse offering an upgraded kitchen and a single car (small) garage.

First Floor: Entry, Living Room w/fireplace, Dining Room and Kitchen with access to garden.

Second Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Office

Lower Level: Extra Room, Bath & Storage/Utility/laundry Area

Available July 15th or possibly sooner. Min. of one (1) year lease term.

((((Income & Credit Requirements are needed, no co-signers))))

Please e-mail johntaylor@chatel.us with questions or to set up a showing.

At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3318503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 33rd Street, NW have any available units?
1410 33rd Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1410 33rd Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1410 33rd Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 33rd Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1410 33rd Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1410 33rd Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1410 33rd Street, NW offers parking.
Does 1410 33rd Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 33rd Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 33rd Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1410 33rd Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1410 33rd Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1410 33rd Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 33rd Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 33rd Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 33rd Street, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 33rd Street, NW does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

