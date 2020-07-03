All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1407 A St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1407 A St NE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1407 A St NE

1407 a Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1407 a Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/14/19 Spacious 2BR/2.5BA w/ Closets Galore - Property Id: 182276

Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo for rent just steps away from Lincoln Park and a 15-minute walk to Eastern Market. The unit offers a large master bedroom with 3 closets, 2 of which are large walk-ins. Both bedrooms have plenty of windows that flood them with natural light as well as en-suite bathrooms. One off-street parking space in a secured, above-ground parking lot also comes with the condo. The main floor has great natural light as well, with a very large and inviting living room, hardwood floors, and fireplace. The kitchen provides plenty of counter & storage space. The condo also comes with in-unit washer/dryer and access to an outdoor pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182276p
Property Id 182276

(RLNE5344469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 A St NE have any available units?
1407 A St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 A St NE have?
Some of 1407 A St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 A St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1407 A St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 A St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 A St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1407 A St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1407 A St NE offers parking.
Does 1407 A St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 A St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 A St NE have a pool?
Yes, 1407 A St NE has a pool.
Does 1407 A St NE have accessible units?
No, 1407 A St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 A St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 A St NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University