138 Quincy Place NE Unit 4 Available 09/10/19 Excellent Eckington Condo w/ Parking and Rooftop Deck! - This gorgeous 2 bed/2.5bath condo has all the things that will make you want to come home early! Spread out over 1600sqft and two floors, not only is this space generous but it includes a private roof deck and a parking spot! Enter into the unit to find a lovely open living area that flows into the large dining room and kitchen. With large windows on both sides, the unit is fllooded with natural lighting. Exposed brick, beautiful hardwood floors, and recessed lighting add warmth to the space. The kitchen features granite countertops and island, stainless steel appliances, and a custom backsplash. Through the kitchen, there is access to the secure parking pad. A convenient half bath rounds out the main floor.



Upstairs, you'll find a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite bath that includes a glass-enclosed shower. The second bedroom has an ample private patio that spans the width of the house. A second full bath and a full-size washer and dryer complete this floor. Lastly, head up one more flight to access the private rooftop. This oasis in the city is the perfect place to relax or entertain!



Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric. Pets welcome!



