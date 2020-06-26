1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Bright & Sunny Columbia Heights Condo! - Located in the heart of one of DC's most popular neighborhoods is this stunning, spacious one-bedroom condo. Classic charm and modern convenience blend nicely in this fabulous pad. It's an ideal retreat from hectic city life! This sun-filled second-floor apartment has two exposures so that the entire unit is filled with light all day. Light hardwood flooring runs throughout. The deluxe kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and 42-inch cabinets. The generously sized bedroom can accommodate any size bed and has ample closet space. Rounding out the unit is a stackable washer/dryer, modern bathroom, and a bonus room in the front that can be used as an office, den, or whatever the heart desires.



City living at its best, this pad is only five blocks to the Columbia Heights Green/Yellow Metro Line. Come home to some of the city's best dining and entertainment values along with nearly unlimited recreational resources. Considered the new Chinatown, Columbia Heights is an epicenter of activity and constantly features farmers markets, outside live entertainment, and people watching galore. The neighborhood fills all shopping needs with Target, Best Buy, DSW, Petco, and Giant, as well as a plethora of dining and transportation options. Grab and go spots like Five Guys, Cava Meze Grill, and Sticky Fingers offer quick fixes to your hunger cravings.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Comcast and Verizon internet and cable are available. Tenant responsible for $300 move-in/out fee. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



