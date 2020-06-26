All apartments in Washington
1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21

1340 Fairmont St NW
Location

1340 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Bright & Sunny Columbia Heights Condo! - Located in the heart of one of DC's most popular neighborhoods is this stunning, spacious one-bedroom condo. Classic charm and modern convenience blend nicely in this fabulous pad. It's an ideal retreat from hectic city life! This sun-filled second-floor apartment has two exposures so that the entire unit is filled with light all day. Light hardwood flooring runs throughout. The deluxe kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and 42-inch cabinets. The generously sized bedroom can accommodate any size bed and has ample closet space. Rounding out the unit is a stackable washer/dryer, modern bathroom, and a bonus room in the front that can be used as an office, den, or whatever the heart desires.

City living at its best, this pad is only five blocks to the Columbia Heights Green/Yellow Metro Line. Come home to some of the city's best dining and entertainment values along with nearly unlimited recreational resources. Considered the new Chinatown, Columbia Heights is an epicenter of activity and constantly features farmers markets, outside live entertainment, and people watching galore. The neighborhood fills all shopping needs with Target, Best Buy, DSW, Petco, and Giant, as well as a plethora of dining and transportation options. Grab and go spots like Five Guys, Cava Meze Grill, and Sticky Fingers offer quick fixes to your hunger cravings.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Comcast and Verizon internet and cable are available. Tenant responsible for $300 move-in/out fee. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4966785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 have any available units?
1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 have?
Some of 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 offer parking?
No, 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 have a pool?
No, 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Fairmont St NW Unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
