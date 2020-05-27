1336 W ST NW - 2

Amenities

Come check out this gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, top level apartment located in the U St corridor. This large 1400 sq feet apartment is laid out across two floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is hardwood throughout the living area and kitchen and carpeting in the bedrooms. Finishing this awesome apartment is a private deck and parking area.



It's just steps away from all the restaurants, shops, and endless entertainment lining 14th Street and U Street. Public transportation is readily accessible. The U St Metro Station (Green/Yellow lines) is just 3 blocks away and there are several bus routes on 14th St that are just around the corner. With a Walkscore of 99, this location is considered a walkers paradise!



Details:

Rent: $4750

Available: April 1st

Lease term: Min 12 months

Security deposit: One month's rent

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Tenants will pay a monthly flat rate of $50 for water.

Application fee: $45 per applicant

Pets: Yes, will require a $250 one time fee

Address: 1336 W St NW

Parking: One space included with rent

Washer and dryer in unit

Central heating and cooling

Vouchers Welcome



Rental Requirements:

All applicants subject to credit\background check

$45 application fee per adult occupying home

$100,000 income requirement

650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.

Positive rental history

No Violent Felony Convictions within the last 7 years.