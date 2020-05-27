All apartments in Washington
1336 W ST NW - 2

1336 W Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1336 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, top level apartment located in the U St corridor. This large 1400 sq feet apartment is laid out across two floors. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is hardwood throughout the living area and kitchen and carpeting in the bedrooms. Finishing this awesome apartment is a private deck and parking area.

It's just steps away from all the restaurants, shops, and endless entertainment lining 14th Street and U Street. Public transportation is readily accessible. The U St Metro Station (Green/Yellow lines) is just 3 blocks away and there are several bus routes on 14th St that are just around the corner. With a Walkscore of 99, this location is considered a walkers paradise!

Details:
Rent: $4750
Available: April 1st
Lease term: Min 12 months
Security deposit: One month's rent
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Tenants will pay a monthly flat rate of $50 for water.
Application fee: $45 per applicant
Pets: Yes, will require a $250 one time fee
Address: 1336 W St NW
Parking: One space included with rent
Washer and dryer in unit
Central heating and cooling
Vouchers Welcome

Rental Requirements:
All applicants subject to credit\background check
$45 application fee per adult occupying home
$100,000 income requirement
650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.
Positive rental history
No Violent Felony Convictions within the last 7 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

