1325 IRVING STREET NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM

1325 IRVING STREET NW

1325 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning & Massive Columbia Heights Condo! This two-floor condo has been completely renovated from top to bottom, with all the modern luxuries you could ask for. New hardwood flooring throughout, appliances, cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, lights, hardware, roof, water heater, A/C, pipes and wires. The living room has a beautiful bay window, the perfect space for your reading chair. The kitchen offers all new cabinetry, hardware, lights and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and gas stove. All bathrooms have been renovated with new tile flooring, toilet, tub/shower, hardware, cabinetry, countertops and sinks. The master bathroom has double sinks and closets have custom built in shelving. You'll also have access to a steel balcony on your second floor.Located close to shopping, entertainment, grocery stores and restaurants. The metro station is within walking distance (less than .2 miles) and 0.8 miles away is Meridian Hill Park, a 12 acre park and National Historic Landmark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 IRVING STREET NW have any available units?
1325 IRVING STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 IRVING STREET NW have?
Some of 1325 IRVING STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 IRVING STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1325 IRVING STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 IRVING STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1325 IRVING STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1325 IRVING STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1325 IRVING STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1325 IRVING STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 IRVING STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 IRVING STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1325 IRVING STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1325 IRVING STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1325 IRVING STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 IRVING STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 IRVING STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
