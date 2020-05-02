1325 IRVING STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning & Massive Columbia Heights Condo! This two-floor condo has been completely renovated from top to bottom, with all the modern luxuries you could ask for. New hardwood flooring throughout, appliances, cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, lights, hardware, roof, water heater, A/C, pipes and wires. The living room has a beautiful bay window, the perfect space for your reading chair. The kitchen offers all new cabinetry, hardware, lights and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and gas stove. All bathrooms have been renovated with new tile flooring, toilet, tub/shower, hardware, cabinetry, countertops and sinks. The master bathroom has double sinks and closets have custom built in shelving. You'll also have access to a steel balcony on your second floor.Located close to shopping, entertainment, grocery stores and restaurants. The metro station is within walking distance (less than .2 miles) and 0.8 miles away is Meridian Hill Park, a 12 acre park and National Historic Landmark.