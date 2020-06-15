All apartments in Washington
1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE

1315 Independence Avenue Southeast · (301) 874-5050
Location

1315 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Wonderful opportunity to lease in the award winning renovation of The Bryan School by Abdo Development. The Bryan School Lofts. This 2400+ square feet corner unit is one of just 20 luxury lofts located on Capitol Hill just blocks from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market/Potomac metro, restaurant and shops. This amazing 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom Penthouse condo offers the ultimate great room, a 32'x32' grand living room/dining room/kitchen with 13-17 foot ceilings and 10-foot tall windows. Gourmet kitchen with high end chef grade appliances and huge island for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout including to the upstairs to a huge loft with wet bar. To top it all off, you've got to see the view from the enormous rooftop deck! Live virtual tours are available upon request and home is readily available and safe for tours in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have any available units?
1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
