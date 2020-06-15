1315 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Wonderful opportunity to lease in the award winning renovation of The Bryan School by Abdo Development. The Bryan School Lofts. This 2400+ square feet corner unit is one of just 20 luxury lofts located on Capitol Hill just blocks from Lincoln Park, Eastern Market/Potomac metro, restaurant and shops. This amazing 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom Penthouse condo offers the ultimate great room, a 32'x32' grand living room/dining room/kitchen with 13-17 foot ceilings and 10-foot tall windows. Gourmet kitchen with high end chef grade appliances and huge island for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout including to the upstairs to a huge loft with wet bar. To top it all off, you've got to see the view from the enormous rooftop deck! Live virtual tours are available upon request and home is readily available and safe for tours in person.