1313 SHEPHERD STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful modern 1-bedroom plus den. 825+ sq ft basement apartment in townhouse fully renovated in 2017. S/S appliances, gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, white quartz countertops, kitchen island seating, modern bathroom, in-unit W/D, central A/C, security system, security doors, plus one assigned parking spot and ample street parking. 10 mins. walk to Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro and one block to bus lines. Short walk to Safeway, Red Derby, Little Coco's, Anafre, Mezcalero, Taqueria Habanero, etc. Master bedroom is 11 x 10. Den is 10 x 10. Technically this is a 2 bedroom unit, but 2nd room may be better for den as there is back door in room that opens to patio/yard/parking.