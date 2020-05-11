All apartments in Washington
1313 SHEPHERD STREET NW
1313 SHEPHERD STREET NW

1313 Shepherd St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Shepherd St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful modern 1-bedroom plus den. 825+ sq ft basement apartment in townhouse fully renovated in 2017. S/S appliances, gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, white quartz countertops, kitchen island seating, modern bathroom, in-unit W/D, central A/C, security system, security doors, plus one assigned parking spot and ample street parking. 10 mins. walk to Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro and one block to bus lines. Short walk to Safeway, Red Derby, Little Coco's, Anafre, Mezcalero, Taqueria Habanero, etc. Master bedroom is 11 x 10. Den is 10 x 10. Technically this is a 2 bedroom unit, but 2nd room may be better for den as there is back door in room that opens to patio/yard/parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

