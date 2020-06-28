All apartments in Washington
1310 WALLACH PLACE NW
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

1310 WALLACH PLACE NW

1310 Wallach Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Wallach Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application deadline Friday, August 30th, 2 pm. Elegant 3BR, 2.5BA Victorian townhome with parking in the heart of U Street area. Less than 1 block to the Metro, Trader Joe's, Dining & Shopping. Walk Score 99! The main level boasts a spacious living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, and convenient half-bathroom. The kitchen opens to the rear deck. Upstairs features a master suite with ensuite bathroom as well as two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. The large lower level is perfect for a home gym, playroom or storage. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Application fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW have any available units?
1310 WALLACH PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW have?
Some of 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1310 WALLACH PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 WALLACH PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
