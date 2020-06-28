1310 WALLACH PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application deadline Friday, August 30th, 2 pm. Elegant 3BR, 2.5BA Victorian townhome with parking in the heart of U Street area. Less than 1 block to the Metro, Trader Joe's, Dining & Shopping. Walk Score 99! The main level boasts a spacious living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, and convenient half-bathroom. The kitchen opens to the rear deck. Upstairs features a master suite with ensuite bathroom as well as two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. The large lower level is perfect for a home gym, playroom or storage. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Application fee applies.