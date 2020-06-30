1310 CONGRESS STREET SE

Amenities

Ready for immediate availability. Lovely one bedroom one bath apartment in Congress Heights. This 700 sqft abode boasts a living room, gourmet kitchen, bathroom, updated lighting, stackable washer/dryer, gated parking and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Congress Heights Metro Station, Giant Grocery Store, Washington Mystics Stadium, St Elizabeth Campus, IHOP and a bevy of eateris. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients are welcomed and encouraged to apply.