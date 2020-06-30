All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1310 CONGRESS STREET SE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1310 CONGRESS STREET SE

1310 Congress Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Congress Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for immediate availability. Lovely one bedroom one bath apartment in Congress Heights. This 700 sqft abode boasts a living room, gourmet kitchen, bathroom, updated lighting, stackable washer/dryer, gated parking and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen comes complete with granite countertops stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to Congress Heights Metro Station, Giant Grocery Store, Washington Mystics Stadium, St Elizabeth Campus, IHOP and a bevy of eateris. Housing Choice Voucher Recipients are welcomed and encouraged to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE have any available units?
1310 CONGRESS STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE have?
Some of 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1310 CONGRESS STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 CONGRESS STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.

