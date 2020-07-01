1309 F St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in northeast Capitol Hill between Lincoln Park and the H St Corridor. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors downstairs, bay windows, updated kitchen with gas range, washer dryer, solar panels, and private backyard space with a rain barrel. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Easy access to Capital Bikeshare, the Streetcar, several bus lines into downtown, a Saturday farmer's market, and multiple grocery stores, including Whole Foods. Short bike ride to Union Market, Union Station and Eastern Market.



Date Available: March 7th, 2020.

$2,995/month rent.

One month's rent required as security deposit.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (solar panels keep electric bills low).

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis and may be subject to a pet fee/deposit.

Must be able to pass criminal background/credit check, provide rental references, and prove income source.



Submit the form via Avail to learn more. NO PHONE CALLS, please.