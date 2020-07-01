All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:33 AM

1309 F St Ne

1309 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1309 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in northeast Capitol Hill between Lincoln Park and the H St Corridor. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors downstairs, bay windows, updated kitchen with gas range, washer dryer, solar panels, and private backyard space with a rain barrel. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Easy access to Capital Bikeshare, the Streetcar, several bus lines into downtown, a Saturday farmer's market, and multiple grocery stores, including Whole Foods. Short bike ride to Union Market, Union Station and Eastern Market.

Date Available: March 7th, 2020.
$2,995/month rent.
One month's rent required as security deposit.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (solar panels keep electric bills low).
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis and may be subject to a pet fee/deposit.
Must be able to pass criminal background/credit check, provide rental references, and prove income source.

Submit the form via Avail to learn more. NO PHONE CALLS, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 F St Ne have any available units?
1309 F St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 F St Ne have?
Some of 1309 F St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 F St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1309 F St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 F St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 F St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1309 F St Ne offer parking?
No, 1309 F St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1309 F St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 F St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 F St Ne have a pool?
No, 1309 F St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1309 F St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1309 F St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 F St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 F St Ne has units with dishwashers.

