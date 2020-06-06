1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114

Amenities
Spacious Loft in Logan Circle - This 1 BD/1BA loft-style apartment features brand new hardwood floors, an open concept bedroom area, brand new refrigerator, and a mounted flatscreen TV. One large parking space and modern amenities are also included in the monthly rent!
The Radius is nestled on a quiet street in Logan Circle with the diverse dining, nightlife, and shops of 14th Street just steps away!
Features:
-Spacious kitchen with brand new fridge
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Brand new hardwood floors to be installed prior to move in
-Open concept bedroom area with walk-in Elfa closet
-Living/dining area with mounted flat screen TV
-High ceilings with upgraded lighting
-Large windows that let in natural light
-Large underground parking spot included
-Building amenities include: secured entry, front desk, elevators, fitness center, business -center, residents lounge, stunning courtyard, package service, and reduced rates for -multiple internet providers
-Pet policy: cat and dog friendly
Nearby:
-Metro: 10 minutes to all 5 metro lines at McPherson Square (0.5mi), Mt. Vernon Square (0.5mi), or Dupont Circle (0.8mi)
-Grocery: Whole Foods, Streets Market, Trader Joes, Giant
-Restaurants: Le Diplomate, Hando Medo, The Pig, JINYA Ramen Bar, Baan Thai
-Coffee: Slipstream, Dolcezza, Starbucks
