1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Spacious Loft in Logan Circle - This 1 BD/1BA loft-style apartment features brand new hardwood floors, an open concept bedroom area, brand new refrigerator, and a mounted flatscreen TV. One large parking space and modern amenities are also included in the monthly rent!



The Radius is nestled on a quiet street in Logan Circle with the diverse dining, nightlife, and shops of 14th Street just steps away!



Features:

-Spacious kitchen with brand new fridge

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Brand new hardwood floors to be installed prior to move in

-Open concept bedroom area with walk-in Elfa closet

-Living/dining area with mounted flat screen TV

-High ceilings with upgraded lighting

-Large windows that let in natural light

-Large underground parking spot included

-Building amenities include: secured entry, front desk, elevators, fitness center, business -center, residents lounge, stunning courtyard, package service, and reduced rates for -multiple internet providers

-Pet policy: cat and dog friendly



Nearby:

-Metro: 10 minutes to all 5 metro lines at McPherson Square (0.5mi), Mt. Vernon Square (0.5mi), or Dupont Circle (0.8mi)

-Grocery: Whole Foods, Streets Market, Trader Joes, Giant

-Restaurants: Le Diplomate, Hando Medo, The Pig, JINYA Ramen Bar, Baan Thai

-Coffee: Slipstream, Dolcezza, Starbucks



