Washington, DC
1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114

1300 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1300 N St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Loft in Logan Circle - This 1 BD/1BA loft-style apartment features brand new hardwood floors, an open concept bedroom area, brand new refrigerator, and a mounted flatscreen TV. One large parking space and modern amenities are also included in the monthly rent!

The Radius is nestled on a quiet street in Logan Circle with the diverse dining, nightlife, and shops of 14th Street just steps away!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today.

Features:
-Spacious kitchen with brand new fridge
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Brand new hardwood floors to be installed prior to move in
-Open concept bedroom area with walk-in Elfa closet
-Living/dining area with mounted flat screen TV
-High ceilings with upgraded lighting
-Large windows that let in natural light
-Large underground parking spot included
-Building amenities include: secured entry, front desk, elevators, fitness center, business -center, residents lounge, stunning courtyard, package service, and reduced rates for -multiple internet providers
-Pet policy: cat and dog friendly

Nearby:
-Metro: 10 minutes to all 5 metro lines at McPherson Square (0.5mi), Mt. Vernon Square (0.5mi), or Dupont Circle (0.8mi)
-Grocery: Whole Foods, Streets Market, Trader Joes, Giant
-Restaurants: Le Diplomate, Hando Medo, The Pig, JINYA Ramen Bar, Baan Thai
-Coffee: Slipstream, Dolcezza, Starbucks

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4886972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 have any available units?
1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 have?
Some of 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 offers parking.
Does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 have a pool?
No, 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 have accessible units?
No, 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 N STREET NORTHWEST 114 does not have units with dishwashers.

