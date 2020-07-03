All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:27 PM

1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404

1300 13th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1300 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
Beautiful, bright and modern! South-facing Penthouse unit with dual master bedroom suites, 11 foot ceilings, open floor plan, & large floor to ceiling windows. Rarely available in Solo Piazza, offering a prime DC location, highly walkable (97 on Walkscore) near restaurants, bars, shopping, and metro. Lots of light, high end appliances and finishes, new wood floors, in-unit laundry, balcony, walk-in closets, and travertine bathrooms with jacuzzi tub. Kitchen features Sub-Zero, Viking, Miele & Jenn Air stainless steel appliances with Poggenpohl cabinetry and Italian granite. Gas fireplace, amazing front desk building concierge, large beautiful roof deck with great views, zen garden common area. Available for immediate move-in! Option for semi-furnished at $3750 per month and fully furnished at $3800 per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 have any available units?
1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 have?
Some of 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 pet-friendly?
No, 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 offers parking.
Does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 have a pool?
No, 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 have accessible units?
No, 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University