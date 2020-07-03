1300 13TH STREET NORTHWEST 404

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking

Beautiful, bright and modern! South-facing Penthouse unit with dual master bedroom suites, 11 foot ceilings, open floor plan, & large floor to ceiling windows. Rarely available in Solo Piazza, offering a prime DC location, highly walkable (97 on Walkscore) near restaurants, bars, shopping, and metro. Lots of light, high end appliances and finishes, new wood floors, in-unit laundry, balcony, walk-in closets, and travertine bathrooms with jacuzzi tub. Kitchen features Sub-Zero, Viking, Miele & Jenn Air stainless steel appliances with Poggenpohl cabinetry and Italian granite. Gas fireplace, amazing front desk building concierge, large beautiful roof deck with great views, zen garden common area. Available for immediate move-in! Option for semi-furnished at $3750 per month and fully furnished at $3800 per month!