Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 13 S ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
13 S ST NW
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13 S ST NW
13 S Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
13 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated street level apartment with hardwood floor, granite countertops, and washer and dryer in the unit. Utilities are a $75 per month flat fee. This is for electric, gas and water ONLY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 S ST NW have any available units?
13 S ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13 S ST NW have?
Some of 13 S ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13 S ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
13 S ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 S ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 13 S ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 13 S ST NW offer parking?
No, 13 S ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 13 S ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 S ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 S ST NW have a pool?
No, 13 S ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 13 S ST NW have accessible units?
No, 13 S ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13 S ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 S ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University