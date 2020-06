Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The location says it all! Just renovated rare 3BR/2BA row house for rent in the vibrant Congress Heights. Spacious rooms and plenty of closets. Full walkout basement with full bath. Renovated kitchen and living room. Centrally located in Congress Heights making it easy to get the city's most entertaining venues. Enjoy the proximity to The Shops at Park Village, I-295, I-495, Downtown.