Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1231 Carrollsburg Place SW
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

1231 Carrollsburg Place SW

1231 Carrollsburg Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Carrollsburg Pl SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
3BR House w/Parking Near Nats Park!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful three-bedroom house across the street from that stadium! entry level has large living room, big kitchen, full bath, and adjacent dining room with access to big back porch and parking for two cars! Second level has wonderful skylight over the stairwell, one medium size bedroom and two larger bedrooms. The main bath includes a wonderful Jacuzzi tub! Great location just across the street from that park and close to everything! $50 non refundable application fee. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5340276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW have any available units?
1231 Carrollsburg Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Carrollsburg Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW offers parking.
Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW have a pool?
No, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW have accessible units?
No, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Carrollsburg Place SW does not have units with air conditioning.

