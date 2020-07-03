1231 Carrollsburg Place SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

3BR House w/Parking Near Nats Park!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful three-bedroom house across the street from that stadium! entry level has large living room, big kitchen, full bath, and adjacent dining room with access to big back porch and parking for two cars! Second level has wonderful skylight over the stairwell, one medium size bedroom and two larger bedrooms. The main bath includes a wonderful Jacuzzi tub! Great location just across the street from that park and close to everything! $50 non refundable application fee. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5340276)