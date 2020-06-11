Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814
1230 23rd St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1230 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
Gorgeous 1 BR w/ fireplace and balcony. MBA w/ double vanities. W/D in unit. Includes 1 indoor pkg sp. FABULOUS rooftop deck, indoor pool, workout room and party room. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 have any available units?
1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 have?
Some of 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 offer parking?
No, 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 does not offer parking.
Does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 have a pool?
Yes, 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 has a pool.
Does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 have accessible units?
No, 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 23RD STREET NORTHWEST 814 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
