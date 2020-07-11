1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

...Just Renovated Beautiful Rowhouse for Family or Group of Friends. A renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row, Fort McNair and the Southwest Waterfront this summer.



Unit will come unfurnished for $4750 starting September 1, 2020. Great for a group of friends, couple or family!



The 1910 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for the next tenant(s). Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, house will come equipped with updated appliances, new granite counter-tops to augment the refinished hardwood floors. You will enjoy two renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 30 by 20-private backyard for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Audi fields is less than 3 block away. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. Check out your new back yard! You won't find this in most rentals in DC or in an apartments building.



If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders.



No Pets, sorry

