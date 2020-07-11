All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:40 AM

1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest

1227 Carrollsburg Pl SW · (202) 713-5287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1227 Carrollsburg Pl SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$4,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
...Just Renovated Beautiful Rowhouse for Family or Group of Friends. A renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row, Fort McNair and the Southwest Waterfront this summer.

Unit will come unfurnished for $4750 starting September 1, 2020. Great for a group of friends, couple or family!

The 1910 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for the next tenant(s). Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, house will come equipped with updated appliances, new granite counter-tops to augment the refinished hardwood floors. You will enjoy two renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 30 by 20-private backyard for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Audi fields is less than 3 block away. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. Check out your new back yard! You won't find this in most rentals in DC or in an apartments building.

If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location. A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders.

No Pets, sorry
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest have any available units?
1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest have?
Some of 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Carrollsburg Place Southwest has units with dishwashers.
