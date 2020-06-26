1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255

Amenities

Coming soon to our inventory! One bedroom with den in one of our most requested buildings! Very quiet and spacious in the West End of town and its filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



The apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 3

Bed Sizes: Queen Size

Parking: $350 per month

View:

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly

Maid service: Yes

Hardwood Floors: Yes

Den: Yes

Near Metro: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:In Unit

Garden

Gym/Healthclub

Wireless Internet

Great Location

Business Center

Picnic Area w/ BBQ

Lots of Light

Front Desk

Great location!