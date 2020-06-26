1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255

Amenities
Coming soon to our inventory! One bedroom with den in one of our most requested buildings! Very quiet and spacious in the West End of town and its filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
The apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.
Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350 per month
View:
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Maid service: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Den: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Lots of Light
Front Desk
