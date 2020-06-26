All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255

1221 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1221 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Coming soon to our inventory! One bedroom with den in one of our most requested buildings! Very quiet and spacious in the West End of town and its filled with extras youll appreciate! It has a large living area, a dining area defined by architectural columns, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a full size washer and dryer and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

The apartment includes all utilities, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a community fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk with concierge service available.

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350 per month
View:
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Maid service: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Den: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Business Center
Picnic Area w/ BBQ
Lots of Light
Front Desk
Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 have any available units?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 have?
Some of 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 offers parking.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 have a pool?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 have accessible units?
No, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 24th St Nw Unit: 255 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University