Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1220 11th St. NW
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:06 AM

1220 11th St. NW

1220 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1220 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1250 Sq. Ft. 1 Beds, 1 large den, 2 full baths English basement unit for rent. Fully renovated 5 years ago Open Concept living room and kitchen, stainless Bosch appliances, Full-Size Washer and Dryer, Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Marble and Quartz Countertops, Exposed Brick, and Large Patio.

The location:
In Shaw, 4 blocks from Logan Circle. 3 blocks from 14th Street, 4 blocks or 5-minute walk to the Mt Vernon Metro (Yellow and Green Lines), 15-minute walk to McPherson or Metro Center Metros (Orange, Blue, Silver), and tons of bus options to get you anywhere you need to go. Giant and Whole Foods are close by and walkable (10-15 mins) and 4 restaurants on the block, with many more within a 5 min walk in any direction.

Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant.
Pets: Case by Case.
Parking: Street parking is available with a permit.
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
