1220 11th St. NW

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1250 Sq. Ft. 1 Beds, 1 large den, 2 full baths English basement unit for rent. Fully renovated 5 years ago Open Concept living room and kitchen, stainless Bosch appliances, Full-Size Washer and Dryer, Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Marble and Quartz Countertops, Exposed Brick, and Large Patio.



The location:

In Shaw, 4 blocks from Logan Circle. 3 blocks from 14th Street, 4 blocks or 5-minute walk to the Mt Vernon Metro (Yellow and Green Lines), 15-minute walk to McPherson or Metro Center Metros (Orange, Blue, Silver), and tons of bus options to get you anywhere you need to go. Giant and Whole Foods are close by and walkable (10-15 mins) and 4 restaurants on the block, with many more within a 5 min walk in any direction.



Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant.

Pets: Case by Case.

Parking: Street parking is available with a permit.

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



