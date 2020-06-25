1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly renovated townhouse in Trinidad blocks away from trendy H Street NE DC corridor and metro station. 4 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a fully finished basement with its own kitchen and bathroom and a separate entrance on the rear. Hardwood floors throughout the entire upper level with, high ceilings, an open design concept living room-dining room-kitchen. All modern appliances. Stainless steel fridge, range, dishwasher, full size washer-dryer and microwave. Full of natural light from skylight. Huge porch and deck. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Up to 6 parking spots on the back of the house. Yes FREE parking for 6 in DC. If you own a car this house is what you are looking for! Plenty of parking for roommates.