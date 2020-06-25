All apartments in Washington
1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE

1216 Florida Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse in Trinidad blocks away from trendy H Street NE DC corridor and metro station. 4 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a fully finished basement with its own kitchen and bathroom and a separate entrance on the rear. Hardwood floors throughout the entire upper level with, high ceilings, an open design concept living room-dining room-kitchen. All modern appliances. Stainless steel fridge, range, dishwasher, full size washer-dryer and microwave. Full of natural light from skylight. Huge porch and deck. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Up to 6 parking spots on the back of the house. Yes FREE parking for 6 in DC. If you own a car this house is what you are looking for! Plenty of parking for roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 FLORIDA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
