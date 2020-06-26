All apartments in Washington
1210 V St NW #3

1210 v Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1210 v Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Spacious 2BD/2BA in U-Street - A gourmet kitchen, high-end finishes, in-unit laundry and a private balcony complete this 2 bedroom condo near the trendy U Street corridor. Enjoy being steps away from the metro, grocery stores and some of DC's best restaurants!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Hardwood floors
-Granite countertops
-High-end stainless steel appliances
-Modern finishes in bathrooms
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Large windows for natural light
-Plenty of storage space
-Private balcony
-Private parking available for monthly fee

Nearby:
-Metro: Steps to U St/Cardozo Station
-Grocery: Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, Harris Teeter, Giant
-Restaurants: Amsterdam Falafelshop, Maydan, Busboys and Poets, Seven Reasons, Tacos El Chilango, Rooster & Owl, Izakaya Seki, The Fainting Goat
-Coffee: The Wydown Coffee Bar, Compass Coffee, The Coffee Bar, La Colombe Coffee

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

