1210 V St NW #3

Spacious 2BD/2BA in U-Street - A gourmet kitchen, high-end finishes, in-unit laundry and a private balcony complete this 2 bedroom condo near the trendy U Street corridor. Enjoy being steps away from the metro, grocery stores and some of DC's best restaurants!



Features:

-Hardwood floors

-Granite countertops

-High-end stainless steel appliances

-Modern finishes in bathrooms

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Large windows for natural light

-Plenty of storage space

-Private balcony

-Private parking available for monthly fee



Nearby:

-Metro: Steps to U St/Cardozo Station

-Grocery: Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, Harris Teeter, Giant

-Restaurants: Amsterdam Falafelshop, Maydan, Busboys and Poets, Seven Reasons, Tacos El Chilango, Rooster & Owl, Izakaya Seki, The Fainting Goat

-Coffee: The Wydown Coffee Bar, Compass Coffee, The Coffee Bar, La Colombe Coffee



No Pets Allowed



