Home
/
Washington, DC
/
121 16TH STREET NE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 16TH STREET NE
121 16th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 16th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 16TH STREET NE have any available units?
121 16TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 121 16TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
121 16TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 16TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 121 16TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 121 16TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 16TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 121 16TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 16TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 16TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 16TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
