Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:52 AM

1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1

1207 Queen Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Queen Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and airy 3BR/3.5BA Row house in Trinidad. Unit features: Renovated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bathrooms, finished basement, deck and front porch, carport for 1 car.
1.2 Miles to NoMa Gallaudet metro station. Close proximity to Union market , shops and restaurants. Pets are ob case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 have any available units?
1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 have?
Some of 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 offers parking.
Does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 have a pool?
No, 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 have accessible units?
No, 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1 has units with dishwashers.

