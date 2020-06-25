1207 Queen Street Northeast, 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful and airy 3BR/3.5BA Row house in Trinidad. Unit features: Renovated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bathrooms, finished basement, deck and front porch, carport for 1 car.

1.2 Miles to NoMa Gallaudet metro station. Close proximity to Union market , shops and restaurants. Pets are ob case by case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.