All apartments in Washington
Find more places like The Norwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
The Norwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Norwood

1868 Columbia Rd NW · (251) 302-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1868 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Norwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Combining old-world craft and quality with modern sensibilities, The Norwood is a historic building with contemporary upgrades, providing the very best in apartment living. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and central air conditioning combined with The Norwood's grace, elegance, and convenience create a distinctive living space in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Residents have access to on-site maintenance and management, on-site parking, a rooftop deck, and much more. As if life at The Norwood couldn't get any better, all utilities are included in your rent and rent can be paid online.

WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at The Norwood means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover the combination of elegance, quality, and modern conveniences of The Norwood, located in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 for adult applicant
Deposit: 0 br: $500; 1 br: $700
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 1 pet per apartment.
Parking Details: off street: $205/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Norwood have any available units?
The Norwood has a unit available for $2,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Norwood have?
Some of The Norwood's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Norwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Norwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Norwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Norwood is pet friendly.
Does The Norwood offer parking?
Yes, The Norwood offers parking.
Does The Norwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Norwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Norwood have a pool?
No, The Norwood does not have a pool.
Does The Norwood have accessible units?
Yes, The Norwood has accessible units.
Does The Norwood have units with dishwashers?
No, The Norwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Norwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Harvard Village
1829 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity