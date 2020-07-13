Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly concierge elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Combining old-world craft and quality with modern sensibilities, The Norwood is a historic building with contemporary upgrades, providing the very best in apartment living. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and central air conditioning combined with The Norwood's grace, elegance, and convenience create a distinctive living space in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Residents have access to on-site maintenance and management, on-site parking, a rooftop deck, and much more. As if life at The Norwood couldn't get any better, all utilities are included in your rent and rent can be paid online.



WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at The Norwood means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover the combination of elegance, quality, and modern conveniences of The Norwood, located in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC.