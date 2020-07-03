1202 P St NW

Amenities

This beautiful and sun-filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes charming historical features, hardwood floors, expansive ceilings, and gorgeous windows accented with stained glass. The spacious living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and the kitchen includes a large pantry with bountiful storage space. The bedroom is filled with natural light and has large closets, while the unit includes its own washer-dryer unit.



The apartment is currently undergoing a kitchen renovation and other wonderful updates - updated photos are soon to come and showings are available immediately.



You\'ll love this location in the heart of Logan Circle - it\'s labelled a \"Walker\'s Paradise\" with a Walk Score of 95!