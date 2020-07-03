All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1202 P St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1202 P St NW
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:24 AM

1202 P St NW

1202 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1202 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0983da20c7 ----
This beautiful and sun-filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment includes charming historical features, hardwood floors, expansive ceilings, and gorgeous windows accented with stained glass. The spacious living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and the kitchen includes a large pantry with bountiful storage space. The bedroom is filled with natural light and has large closets, while the unit includes its own washer-dryer unit.

The apartment is currently undergoing a kitchen renovation and other wonderful updates - updated photos are soon to come and showings are available immediately.

You\'ll love this location in the heart of Logan Circle - it\'s labelled a \"Walker\'s Paradise\" with a Walk Score of 95!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 P St NW have any available units?
1202 P St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 P St NW have?
Some of 1202 P St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 P St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1202 P St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 P St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1202 P St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1202 P St NW offer parking?
No, 1202 P St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1202 P St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 P St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 P St NW have a pool?
No, 1202 P St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1202 P St NW have accessible units?
No, 1202 P St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 P St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 P St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University