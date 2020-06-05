All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

1163 MORSE STREET NE

1163 Morse Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

garage
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely row house comes either furnished or unfurnished. Featuring 4 bedrooms it is located 5 blocks from H St with a walkscore of 90 and good transport in the area including a Metro station (red line), electric scooters, buses and Zipcar rentals. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level, an open kitchen and dining room on the main level and a bedroom, wet bar and laundry in the basement. There's a grass yard and a garage with room for a car as well as additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE have any available units?
1163 MORSE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1163 MORSE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1163 MORSE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 MORSE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1163 MORSE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1163 MORSE STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 MORSE STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1163 MORSE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1163 MORSE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 MORSE STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 MORSE STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 MORSE STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
